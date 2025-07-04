J Sainsbury’s Executive Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

J Sainsbury plc ( (GB:SBRY) ) has issued an announcement.

J Sainsbury plc announced that Mark Given, the Chief Marketing, Data and Sustainability Officer, acquired 40 ordinary shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan at a price of £2.8226 each. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SBRY) stock is a Buy with a £3.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J Sainsbury plc stock, see the GB:SBRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRY is a Outperform.

J Sainsbury plc’s overall stock score reflects a balanced financial position with solid growth prospects and attractive valuation. Key strengths include strategic cost savings and shareholder value initiatives. However, challenges in certain segments and supply chain costs temper optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SBRY stock, click here.

More about J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is a prominent player in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the sale of groceries, general merchandise, and clothing. The company operates a chain of supermarkets and convenience stores across the UK, catering to a diverse customer base with a wide range of products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 8,554,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.28B

Find detailed analytics on SBRY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue