J Sainsbury plc Executes Share Buyback of 316,905 Shares

J Sainsbury plc ( (GB:SBRY) ) has issued an announcement.

J Sainsbury plc has announced the purchase of 316,905 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought from BNP Paribas SA at a volume-weighted average price of 294.8137 pence per share and are intended to be canceled, potentially impacting the company’s share value and benefiting shareholders by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SBRY) stock is a Buy with a £3.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J Sainsbury plc stock, see the GB:SBRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRY is a Outperform.

J Sainsbury plc demonstrates solid financial performance with strategic initiatives and a positive technical outlook. The active share buyback program and sound earnings call highlight a strong potential for growth, though valuation concerns and leverage risks remain.

More about J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on supermarkets and convenience stores. The company offers a wide range of products, including groceries, clothing, and general merchandise, catering to a diverse customer base in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,922,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.76B

