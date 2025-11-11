J-Oil Mills Reports Decline in FY2025 First Half Financials

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from J-Oil Mills, Inc. ( (JP:2613) ) is now available.

J-Oil Mills, Inc. announced a decline in sales and operating profit for the first half of FY2025, attributed to lower meal prices and increased costs in oils and fats. Despite efforts to adjust pricing, the company anticipates that rising costs will continue to impact profitability for the remainder of the year. The company is implementing strategies to recover performance and ensure sustainable growth, while maintaining an annual dividend of 70 yen per share.

More about J-Oil Mills, Inc.

J-Oil Mills, Inc. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production of oils and fats, as well as specialty food products. The company is engaged in addressing market demands and adjusting its operations to meet the evolving needs of the restaurant market and inbound demand.

Average Trading Volume: 48,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen65.72B

