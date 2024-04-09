J-Long Group Appoints New Independent Director

J-Long Group Limited (JL) has released an update.

J-Long Group Limited announced the resignation of independent director Mr. Suen To Wai for personal reasons, affirming no disputes prompted his departure. His roles, including chairmanship of the audit committee, have been filled by Ms. Pun Yiu Candy Alice, a seasoned professional with over 14 years in finance and accounting, who has been appointed as the new independent director and audit committee chairwoman.

For further insights into JL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.