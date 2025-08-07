J-LEASE CO., LTD. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from J-LEASE CO., LTD. ( (JP:7187) ) is now available.

J-LEASE CO., LTD. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 23.4% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 41.8% compared to the previous year. The company’s expansion into the sports industry through the establishment of a soccer club subsidiary has been reflected in its financial reporting, indicating a strategic diversification in its business operations.

More about J-LEASE CO., LTD.

J-LEASE CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating primarily in the leasing industry. The company has recently expanded its operations to include the management of a soccer club through its subsidiary, J-Lease Football Club Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 67,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.68B

Find detailed analytics on 7187 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue