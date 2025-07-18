J. Front Retailing Revises June 2025 Revenue Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

J FRONT RETAILING Co ( (JP:3086) ) has provided an update.

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. announced revisions to its Consolidated Revenue Report for June 2025, initially released on July 15, 2025. The revisions were necessary due to errors in the reported revenue figures across various business segments, including department stores and shopping centers, which have now been corrected.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3086) stock is a Hold with a Yen1880.00 price target.

More about J FRONT RETAILING Co

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. operates primarily in the retail industry, focusing on department stores, shopping centers, and developer businesses. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,079,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen521.1B



