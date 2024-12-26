J. FRONT RETAILING Co.’s Strategic Governance Plan

J FRONT RETAILING Co (JP:3086) has released an update.

J. FRONT RETAILING Co. has outlined its commitment to enhancing corporate governance to drive sustainable growth and increase corporate value. The company has implemented a three-year medium-term business plan and adopted an organizational structure with three committees to ensure transparency and sound management. These efforts are aligned with their corporate credo to meet customer expectations while contributing to society.

