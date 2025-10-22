J D Wetherspoon Directors Acquire Shares Under Partnership Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

J D Wetherspoon ( (GB:JDW) ) has provided an announcement.

J D Wetherspoon plc announced that its directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities have acquired ordinary shares under the company’s partnership shares plan. This initiative allows employees to purchase shares using salary deductions at the current market price, indicating a strategic move to align the interests of management with shareholders and potentially enhance employee engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JDW) stock is a Buy with a £8.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J D Wetherspoon stock, see the GB:JDW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JDW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JDW is a Neutral.

J D Wetherspoon’s stock score is primarily driven by its financial performance, which shows recovery and stabilization post-pandemic. The valuation is reasonable, offering a fair P/E ratio and a modest dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest weak momentum, which slightly dampens the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JDW stock, click here.

More about J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc is a prominent player in the hospitality industry, operating a chain of pubs across the United Kingdom. The company is known for its affordable food and drinks, catering to a wide range of customers in the pub and restaurant sector.

Average Trading Volume: 241,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £673M

Find detailed analytics on JDW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

