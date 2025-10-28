iX Biopharma to Raise S$5 Million via Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

iX Biopharma Ltd. ( (SG:42C) ) has issued an update.

iX Biopharma Ltd. has entered into a placement agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited to raise a minimum of S$5,000,000 through the issuance of new ordinary shares. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure by offering shares that will constitute approximately 5.33% of its enlarged share capital. The placement is structured as an exempt offering in Singapore, targeting institutional and accredited investors, and is expected to bolster the company’s financial position, potentially impacting its market operations and investor relations positively.

iX Biopharma Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, with a particular emphasis on sublingual drug delivery systems.

Average Trading Volume: 8,678,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$83.55M

