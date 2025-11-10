iX Biopharma Partners with Orion to Launch WaferiX® in U.S.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from iX Biopharma Ltd. ( (SG:42C) ) is now available.
iX Biopharma Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Orion Specialty Labs to commercialize its WaferiX® portfolio in the U.S., marking a significant shift from research to commercialization. This capital-light joint venture allows iX Biopharma to access Orion’s FDA-licensed compounding network, facilitating rapid market entry without further clinical trials, and positioning the company to capture a significant share of the growing U.S. compounding market, projected to exceed US$10 billion by 2033.
More about iX Biopharma Ltd.
iX Biopharma Ltd is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drug delivery systems. Its primary product is the WaferiX® technology, which offers needle-free, fast-acting therapies, targeting the personalized medicine market.
Average Trading Volume: 13,070,766
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: S$116.6M
