iX Biopharma Partners with Orion to Launch WaferiX® in U.S.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from iX Biopharma Ltd. ( (SG:42C) ) is now available.

iX Biopharma Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Orion Specialty Labs to commercialize its WaferiX® portfolio in the U.S., marking a significant shift from research to commercialization. This capital-light joint venture allows iX Biopharma to access Orion’s FDA-licensed compounding network, facilitating rapid market entry without further clinical trials, and positioning the company to capture a significant share of the growing U.S. compounding market, projected to exceed US$10 billion by 2033.

More about iX Biopharma Ltd.

iX Biopharma Ltd is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drug delivery systems. Its primary product is the WaferiX® technology, which offers needle-free, fast-acting therapies, targeting the personalized medicine market.

Average Trading Volume: 13,070,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$116.6M

For a thorough assessment of 42C stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue