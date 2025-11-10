iX Biopharma Enters Joint Venture to Expand US Market Presence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

iX Biopharma Ltd. ( (SG:42C) ) has issued an update.

iX Biopharma Ltd. has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Orion Specialty Labs, LLC to establish a joint venture aimed at manufacturing and commercializing its WaferiX®-based pharmaceutical and supplement products in the USA. The joint venture will be capital-light, with iX retaining 75% control and strategic oversight. Orion will fund new manufacturing equipment and operating capital, facilitating immediate market reach through its 503B network and GLD’s affiliated 503A network. This venture allows iX to expand its market presence in the USA without capital outlay, while Orion gains access to innovative sublingual formulations, enhancing its market position.

More about iX Biopharma Ltd.

iX Biopharma Ltd. is a company based in Singapore that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. It specializes in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical and supplement products, utilizing its proprietary WaferiX® sublingual drug delivery technology.

Average Trading Volume: 13,070,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$116.6M

