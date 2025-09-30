IVD Medical Moves Towards NASDAQ Dual Listing for Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IVD Medical Holding Limited ( (HK:1931) ) has shared an announcement.

IVD Medical Holding Limited has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. SEC for a proposed dual listing on NASDAQ, marking a strategic move in its global expansion. This dual listing is expected to enhance the company’s financing opportunities, brand influence, share liquidity, corporate governance, and strategic flexibility, thereby strengthening its position in international markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1931) stock is a Hold with a HK$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IVD Medical Holding Limited stock, see the HK:1931 Stock Forecast page.

More about IVD Medical Holding Limited

IVD Medical Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the biotechnology and healthcare industry. It focuses on research, development, and commercialization efforts, aiming to expand its global financing channels and enhance its international brand influence.

Average Trading Volume: 2,680,977

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.95B

Learn more about 1931 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

