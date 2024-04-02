Ivanhoe Electric Strikes Rich Vein in Montana

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has released an update.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has announced their most promising find yet at the Hog Heaven Project in Montana, where drilling uncovered a high-grade mineralization zone containing significant quantities of copper, gold, and silver. Drill hole HHD-014 revealed an 82-meter intersection with notable percentages of these metals, including a particularly copper-rich vein. The results have extended the known strike length of the high-sulfidation epithermal mineralization and suggest the potential for a major discovery.

