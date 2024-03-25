Ivanhoe Electric Secures Major Stake in African Mining Project

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has released an update.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has successfully acquired a 60% stake in the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium-Gold Project in Ivory Coast, with the venture showing a promising 16-year mine life with robust financials, including a pre-tax NPV8 of $463M and a 28.2% pre-tax IRR. The project, now a joint venture with Sama Resources, is set to produce high-grade copper and nickel concentrates alongside valuable by-products. The company’s leadership expressed optimism about the improved potential for copper concentrate production compared to previous assessments.

