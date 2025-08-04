Itoki Corporation Revises 2025 Financial Forecast Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Itoki Corporation ( (JP:7972) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Itoki Corporation has revised its full-year financial forecast for 2025, reflecting a positive outlook due to strong demand in its Workplace business. The company anticipates increases in net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and net income, driven by favorable sales and a focus on workplace solutions, positioning Itoki well within its industry.

More about Itoki Corporation

Itoki Corporation operates in the office furniture and workplace solutions industry, focusing on products and services that enhance workplace environments. The company is committed to addressing key management issues such as securing human resources and improving internal communication, which are critical in the context of a declining labor force.

Average Trading Volume: 225,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen124.9B

