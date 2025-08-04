Itoki Corporation Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Itoki Corporation ( (JP:7972) ) has shared an announcement.

Itoki Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with net sales rising by 9.3% and operating profit surging by 54.8% compared to the previous year. The company also revised its full-year financial forecast upwards, indicating strong growth expectations, which could positively impact its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Itoki Corporation

Itoki Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing and provision of office furniture and related services. The company focuses on innovative solutions to enhance workplace environments.

Average Trading Volume: 225,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen124.9B

Find detailed analytics on 7972 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue