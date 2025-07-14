Itoham Yonekyu Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2296) ).

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as part of its Restricted Stock Compensation plan. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves the disposal of 17,695 shares of common stock, valued at JPY 4,895 per share, totaling JPY 86,617,025. The shares are allocated to directors and executive officers, which could potentially align management interests with shareholder value and impact the company’s governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2296) stock is a Sell with a Yen4200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2296 Stock Forecast page.

More about Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of meat products. The company is known for its wide range of processed meats and fresh meat offerings, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 153,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen264.8B

For an in-depth examination of 2296 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue