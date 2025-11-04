ITOCHU Reports Progress on Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Itochu ( (JP:8001) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ITOCHU Corporation announced the progress of its share repurchase program, initiated by the Board of Directors on May 2, 2025, under the Companies Act of Japan. As of October 31, 2025, ITOCHU has repurchased a total of 15,473,000 shares, amounting to approximately 123 billion yen, as part of its plan to buy back up to 28 million shares by the end of the year. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

ITOCHU Corporation operates in the trading industry, dealing primarily in textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, and general products. The company focuses on global markets, leveraging its extensive network to facilitate trade and investment activities.

