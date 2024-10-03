Ithaca Energy Finalizes Major Asset Combination

Ithaca Energy PLC (GB:ITH) has released an update.

Ithaca Energy PLC has announced the successful completion of a significant combination with Eni S.p.A.’s UK upstream oil and gas assets, aiming to strengthen its position as a major player in the UK energy sector. The company has also welcomed new executives to its board, including Luciano Vasques as CEO, and confirmed no material changes since previous announcements regarding the transaction. The integration is expected to enhance Ithaca Energy’s portfolio and contribute to the UK’s energy security, coinciding with the admission of new ordinary shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

