Ithaca Energy Announces Hefty Interim Dividend

Ithaca Energy PLC has declared its first interim dividend for FY 2024 at $100 million, which translates to $0.0986 per share, to be paid to shareholders in sterling on September 27, 2024. The UK-based oil and gas company, a significant player in the North Sea, underscores its commitment to energy security and sustainable operations, with a focus on achieving net zero emissions ahead of industry benchmarks. The announcement comes after a period of growth through strategic acquisitions, solidifying Ithaca Energy’s position as a key energy provider in the UK market.

