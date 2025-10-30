Itaú Unibanco Announces Executive Changes at Board Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Itau Unibanco ( (ITUB) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. held a Board of Directors meeting where significant changes in its executive team were announced. Thales Ferreira Silva and João Filipe Fernandes da Costa Araújo were removed from their positions as officers, with Albano Manoel Almeida and Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias elected as their successors. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, with the new officers’ appointments pending ratification by the Central Bank of Brazil.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITUB) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itau Unibanco stock, see the ITUB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ITUB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITUB is a Outperform.

Itau Unibanco’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust ROE and net income growth, along with a reasonable valuation, support a favorable outlook. However, high leverage and negative cash flows present risks that need to be managed.

To see Spark’s full report on ITUB stock, click here.

More about Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a prominent financial institution in Brazil, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services. The company operates in the financial services industry, focusing on retail and commercial banking, asset management, and insurance services, with a significant market presence in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

Average Trading Volume: 28,296,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $74.75B

Find detailed analytics on ITUB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue