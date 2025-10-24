ITAB Secures Major Self-Checkout Deal with European Grocery Chain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ITAB Shop Concept AB ( (SE:ITAB) ) has issued an announcement.

ITAB Shop Concept AB has secured a significant agreement with a leading European grocery chain to deliver self-checkout units across stores in 19 countries. The project, valued at up to 27 million euros, will utilize ITAB’s OnRed technology platform, enhancing store efficiency and consumer experience with a seamless checkout process. The rollout is set to begin in December 2025 and conclude by the end of 2027, further strengthening ITAB’s market position and ongoing collaboration with the grocery chain.

ITAB Shop Concept AB is a company that specializes in creating efficient retail solutions to enhance consumer experiences. Their offerings include consultative design services, custom-made interiors, self-service and checkout solutions, smart gates, professional lighting systems, and interactive digital solutions for physical stores. With annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and around 5,400 employees, ITAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

