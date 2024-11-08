istyle Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Profit Growth

istyle Inc. (JP:3660) has released an update.

istyle Inc. reported a significant year-on-year increase of 107% in consolidated operating profit for Q1, driven by strong performances in both its Marketing Solution and Retail Segments. The company attributed this growth to higher unit prices and a robust customer base in e-commerce and physical stores. However, a decrease in operating profit is anticipated in Q2 due to promotional expenses for their upcoming retail event.

