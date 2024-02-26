ISS Endorses Aeterna Zentaris-Ceapro Merger

Ceapro Inc (TSE:CZO) has released an update.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) has endorsed the all-stock merger between biopharmaceutical companies Aeterna Zentaris and Ceapro, urging shareholders to vote in favor of the strategic transaction. The independent proxy advisory firm highlighted the deal’s strategic merits, the absence of better proposals through third-party solicitation, and well-managed governance conflicts. Both companies’ boards have expressed satisfaction with ISS’s support, emphasizing the merger’s potential to significantly enhance shareholder value.

