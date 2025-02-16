Israel Corp Clarifies Director’s Involvement in Unrelated Legal Matter

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Israel Corp ( (IL:ILCO) ) has issued an announcement.

Israel Corp has announced that a statement of claims has been filed against Mr. Yaakov Amidror, an external director at the company, by the Securities Authority. This is in relation to his role as chairman of the board at Next Gen Biomed Ltd. The company clarified that it has no connection to Next Gen Biomed Ltd or the ongoing administrative enforcement procedure.

More about Israel Corp

YTD Price Performance: 15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 2

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.19B

For detailed information about ILCO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.