ISP Holdings Limited Announces New Share Placement to Strengthen Financial Position

ISP Holdings Limited ( (HK:2340) ) has provided an announcement.

ISP Holdings Limited has entered into a Placing Agreement with Kingston Securities Limited to issue up to 127,448,000 new shares, representing approximately 20% of its current issued share capital. The estimated net proceeds of HK$16.87 million will be used primarily for general working capital and professional fees, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial position and expand its shareholder base. The transaction involves connected parties, but is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its scale.

More about ISP Holdings Limited

ISP Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on providing investment opportunities and financial services, with a market focus on professional, institutional, and independent third-party investors.

Average Trading Volume: 374,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$105.2M

