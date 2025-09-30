Isofol Medical Advances Arfolitixorin Clinical Study with Promising Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Isofol Medical AB ( (SE:ISOFOL) ) has shared an announcement.

Isofol Medical AB has announced a significant milestone in its clinical study of arfolitixorin, a drug candidate designed to enhance cancer treatment efficacy. The company has successfully completed the second dose level in its phase Ib/II study, demonstrating that higher doses are safe and well-tolerated, which is crucial for the drug’s development given its potential to fill a treatment gap in cancer care. The study will now proceed to the third dose level, with the potential to significantly impact treatment options for colorectal cancer, a major global health concern.

Isofol Medical AB is a biotechnology company focused on improving the quality of life and prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company is developing arfolitixorin, a drug candidate aimed at enhancing the efficacy of standard cancer treatments, particularly for colorectal cancer, which is the third most common cancer worldwide. Isofol is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

