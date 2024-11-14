IsoEnergy Sells Mountain Lake Property to Future Fuels

IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) has released an update.

IsoEnergy has agreed to sell its Mountain Lake property in Nunavut to Future Fuels Inc., marking a strategic move to consolidate uranium opportunities in the Hornby Basin. This transaction allows IsoEnergy to retain significant exposure through equity and participation rights while enhancing its focus on core assets and strengthening its equity portfolio. The deal aligns with the company’s strategy to unlock value from non-core assets and maximize shareholder returns.

