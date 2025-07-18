ISDN’s Servo Dynamics Partners with Harmonic Drive Systems for Asian Market Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ISDN Holdings Limited ( (SG:I07) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ISDN Holdings Limited announced a strategic joint sales agreement between its subsidiary, Servo Dynamics, and Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., a Tokyo-based leader in precision control systems. This collaboration aims to expand Harmonic’s product reach across Asia, targeting sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, and AI robotics, with an expected sales increase of over JPY 2 billion by 2030. The agreement will not materially impact ISDN’s financials for 2025, but it positions the company to enhance its market presence and leverage technical and sales support from Harmonic.

ISDN Holdings Limited is a leading industrial automation firm in Asia, with a focus on providing advanced automation solutions. Its subsidiary, Servo Dynamics Pte. Ltd., plays a significant role in the company’s operations, particularly in the Asian market.

