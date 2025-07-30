ISDN Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ISDN Holdings Limited ( (SG:I07) ) has shared an announcement.

ISDN Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 11, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns.

ISDN Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. The company operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing engineering solutions and services.

