ISDN Holdings Embraces Digital Corporate Communications

ISDN Holdings Limited has published its 2023 Annual Report, Circular, and details of the upcoming Annual General Meeting with Proxy Forms online, in accordance with its sustainability strategy, encouraging shareholders to access these documents electronically. Shareholders who prefer printed copies can request them via email or by completing a form available on the company’s or HKEx’s website. Non-registered shareholders need to provide their email to their Intermediaries to receive electronic Corporate Communications.

