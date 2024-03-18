ISC Triumphs as a Top Employer Once Again

Information Services Corp. (TSE:ISV) has released an update.

Information Services Corporation (ISC) has been honored as one of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for the 16th year in a row, recognizing its leadership in the industry and its commitment to providing an outstanding workplace. The company prides itself on a people-first culture with initiatives that support employees’ professional and personal growth, alongside community engagement. ISC offers a range of programs such as Employee Assistance, flexible work arrangements, and innovative workspaces designed to foster productivity and a strong sense of community.

