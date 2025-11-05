ISC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results Driven by Registry Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Information Services ( (TSE:ISC) ).

Information Services Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, driven by robust performance in its Saskatchewan Registry Operations and diversified services segment. The company achieved a revenue increase of 8% compared to the previous year, supported by higher real estate values and transaction volumes in the Saskatchewan market. ISC’s net income and adjusted EBITDA also saw significant growth, reflecting disciplined execution and strategic focus. The company remains on track to meet its net leverage target by 2026 and has reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, highlighting its commitment to capital management and customer focus.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ISC) stock is a Hold with a C$32.00 price target.

Information Services Corporation (ISC) operates in the information services industry, primarily focusing on registry operations and diversified services. The company is known for its Saskatchewan Registry Operations, which includes the Land Registry, and has a market focus on providing registry and information management services.

Average Trading Volume: 11,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$661.4M



