ISC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 per Share

Information Services Corporation (ISC) has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Limited Voting Share, payable on or before January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend, which provides Canadian residents with the enhanced dividend tax credit, reflecting ISC’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and maintaining its financial health.

Headquartered in Canada, Information Services Corporation (ISC) is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. The company operates through its Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions segments, focusing on sustaining its core business while exploring new growth opportunities. ISC’s Class A Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

