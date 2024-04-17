IRSA Capitalizes on Share Repurchase Program

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. has reported the acquisition of 380,000 of its common shares on April 16, 2024, for a total amount of approximately 379.55 million Argentine pesos. The transaction is part of a share repurchase program, with the company having bought back about 83.38% of the total shares approved for repurchase to date. This strategic move signals the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

