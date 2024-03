Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A., a major player on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the NYSE, has recently announced the acquisition of 459,000 of its common shares. This significant repurchase amounts to 7.34% of the company’s approved buyback program, signaling a strategic move in the strengthening of their stock’s value.

For further insights into IRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.