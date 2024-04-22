Ironbark Zinc Quarterly Cash Flow Update

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Limited reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, with a net outflow from operating activities amounting to $237,000 for the quarter and $860,000 year to date. Investment in exploration and evaluation led to an additional cash outflow of $44,000 this quarter, while financing activities provided a net inflow of $554,000 over the nine months. The company’s financial position shows a focus on exploration with significant expenses reported in staff and administrative costs.

