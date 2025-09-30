Iron Horse Acquisitions’ Recent Business Combination Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. ( (IROH) ) just unveiled an update.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. entered into a business combination agreement with Rosey Sea Holdings Limited to acquire Zhong Guo Liang Tou Group Limited, aiming to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. This move, approved by stockholders in June 2025, involves exchanging shares and extending the deadline for the business combination until June 2026. The company has ensured compliance with Chinese securities regulations, anticipating no legal barriers to listing on a U.S. exchange, although potential risks remain if Chinese authorities alter their stance.

