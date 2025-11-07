iRobot Corporation Faces Revenue Decline in Q3 2025

iRobot Corporation ( (IRBT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information iRobot Corporation presented to its investors.

iRobot Corporation is a global consumer robot company known for designing and building intelligent home innovations, including the popular Roomba robot vacuum, aimed at making life easier and homes healthier. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, iRobot Corporation revealed a significant decline in revenue, falling short of internal expectations due to market headwinds, production delays, and shipping disruptions. This has resulted in increased cash usage and pressured profitability.

The company’s financial performance showed a decrease in revenue from $193.4 million in Q3 2024 to $145.8 million in Q3 2025, with a gross margin slightly declining from 32.2% to 31.0%. Operating expenses increased, leading to a GAAP operating loss of $17.7 million compared to an income of $7.3 million in the previous year. The net loss per share also widened to $0.62 from $0.21. Geographically, revenue declined across all major regions, with the U.S. experiencing the most significant drop at 33%.

Despite the challenges, iRobot’s product portfolio, which includes mid-tier and premium robots, continues to represent a significant portion of sales, although its share has decreased compared to the previous year. The company is currently undergoing a strategic review process to address these challenges and explore potential business alternatives.

Looking ahead, iRobot Corporation’s management remains focused on navigating the current market conditions and executing its strategic review process to enhance operational efficiency and explore new opportunities for growth. The company aims to address the ongoing challenges and improve its financial performance in the coming quarters.

