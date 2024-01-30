iRobot Cancels Merger, Announces Restructuring and Leadership Changes

iRobot (IRBT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 29, 2024, the Company announced the cancellation of the Merger Agreement and unveiled a plan for operational restructuring and changes in leadership. The information provided is for disclosure purposes and is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor is it subject to its liabilities, nor is it part of any Securities Act or Exchange Act filings, unless explicitly stated in those filings.

