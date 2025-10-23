IRLAB Therapeutics to Present Q3 2025 Interim Report via Webcast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IRLAB Therapeutics AB Class A ( ($SE:IRLAB.A) ) just unveiled an update.

IRLAB Therapeutics AB announced a presentation and webcast for its Q3 2025 interim report, scheduled for October 29, 2025. The event will feature insights from CEO Kristina Torfgård and EVP Nicholas Waters, focusing on the company’s financial performance and ongoing research developments. This announcement highlights IRLAB’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:IRLAB.A) stock is a Sell with a SEK3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IRLAB Therapeutics AB Class A stock, see the SE:IRLAB.A Stock Forecast page.

More about IRLAB Therapeutics AB Class A

IRLAB Therapeutics AB is a Swedish company focused on discovering and developing innovative treatments for Parkinson’s disease. Originating from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson’s research, the company is advancing a portfolio of treatments, including Mesdopetam for levodopa-induced dyskinesias, Pirepemat for reducing fall frequency, and IRL757 for treating apathy in neurodegenerative disorders. IRLAB utilizes its proprietary Integrative Screening Process (ISP) for drug discovery and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 218,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK209.4M

For detailed information about IRLAB.A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue