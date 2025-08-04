IRISO Electronics Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6908) ) has shared an update.
IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 21% year-on-year. The company also saw a substantial improvement in operating and ordinary profits, indicating a strong recovery from the previous year’s downturn. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, shows a slight decrease in full-year net sales but anticipates growth in operating profit and profit attributable to owners, suggesting a positive outlook for stakeholders.
More about IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd.
IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the electronics industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and selling electronic components, with a strong emphasis on connectors used in various electronic devices.
Average Trading Volume: 86,937
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen69.1B
