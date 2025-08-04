IRISO Electronics Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6908) ) has shared an update.

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 21% year-on-year. The company also saw a substantial improvement in operating and ordinary profits, indicating a strong recovery from the previous year’s downturn. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, shows a slight decrease in full-year net sales but anticipates growth in operating profit and profit attributable to owners, suggesting a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6908) stock is a Hold with a Yen2900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6908 Stock Forecast page.

More about IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd.

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the electronics industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and selling electronic components, with a strong emphasis on connectors used in various electronic devices.

Average Trading Volume: 86,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen69.1B

