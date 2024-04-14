Iris Metals Shifts Focus to Lithium, Divests Gold Project

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) has announced the divestiture of its Kookynie Gold Project to Nex Metals Explorations Ltd., shifting focus to its lithium operations in South Dakota. The deal includes the issuance of over 54 million Nex Metals shares and a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty, with Nex Metals taking on existing prospector agreements. The transaction is progressing with efforts to meet all regulatory conditions.

