Iris Metals Limited Announces Non-Pro Rata Securities Offer

Iris Metals Limited ( (AU:IR1) ) has shared an update.

Iris Metals Limited has announced a non-pro rata offer of securities, proposing to issue up to 1,000 ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital, potentially impacting their market positioning by providing additional resources for exploration and development activities. The issuance is set to close on August 8, 2025, with the proposed issue date being August 11, 2025.

More about Iris Metals Limited

Iris Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 345,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.59M

