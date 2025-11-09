Iris Energy’s Earnings Call Highlights Record Growth and AI Expansion

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Iris Energy’s Earnings Call Highlights Record Growth and AI Expansion

Iris Energy’s Earnings Call Highlights Record Growth and AI Expansion

Iris Energy Ltd. ((IREN)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call of Iris Energy Ltd. (IREN) was marked by an optimistic sentiment, driven by the company’s strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. A significant highlight was the AI cloud contract with Microsoft, which is expected to substantially boost revenue. Despite some increases in operating expenses and costs associated with design enhancements, the overall outlook remains positive, particularly due to the expansion in AI cloud services.

Record-Breaking Revenue Growth

Q1 FY ’26 was a milestone for IREN as it marked the fifth consecutive quarter of record revenues. The company reported a total revenue of $240 million, reflecting a 28% increase quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 355% year-over-year growth. This impressive performance underscores the company’s robust growth trajectory.

Major AI Cloud Contract with Microsoft

IREN announced a landmark $9.7 billion AI cloud contract with Microsoft. This deal is expected to generate approximately $1.94 billion in annual recurring revenue, boasting an 85% project EBITDA margin. Such a significant contract positions IREN as a formidable player in the AI cloud services sector.

GPU Fleet and Infrastructure Expansion

The company revealed plans to scale its GPU fleet from 23,000 to 140,000 GPUs by the end of 2026, which is projected to support $3.4 billion in annualized run rate revenue. This expansion is strategically planned to utilize only 16% of IREN’s secured power capacity, indicating room for further growth.

Strong Financial Performance

IREN’s financial health remains robust, with an adjusted EBITDA of $92 million. This reflects continued margin strength, even in the face of higher payroll tax expenses, showcasing the company’s efficient financial management.

Strategic Positioning in AI Cloud Services

IREN’s vertically integrated model positions it as a preferred partner for hyperscalers, emphasizing scalability and cost efficiency. This strategic positioning is expected to drive further growth in the AI cloud services market.

Higher Operating Expenses

The earnings call highlighted an increase in operating expenses, attributed to higher depreciation and SG&A expenses. The latter was driven by a materially higher share price, leading to accelerated share-based payment expenses.

Incremental Cost Increases

Design enhancements at the Childress data center have led to incremental cost increases. However, these enhancements are anticipated to provide long-term value protection, aligning with the company’s strategic growth objectives.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, IREN’s guidance remains optimistic. The $9.7 billion AI cloud contract with Microsoft is a cornerstone of future revenue, with expectations of generating $1.94 billion in annual recurring revenue. The planned expansion of the GPU fleet is set to support $3.4 billion in annualized run rate revenue, leveraging only a fraction of the company’s secured power capacity, thus paving the way for sustained growth.

In summary, Iris Energy Ltd.’s earnings call painted a picture of strong financial health and strategic foresight. The positive sentiment was underscored by record-breaking revenue growth and a significant AI cloud contract with Microsoft. While there are challenges in the form of increased operating expenses, the company’s strategic initiatives and forward-looking guidance suggest a promising future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement