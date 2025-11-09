Iress Launches Efficiency Program and Confirms FY25 Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
IRESS Limited ( (AU:IRE) ) has shared an update.
Iress Limited has announced a business efficiency program aimed at increasing margins and confirmed its FY25 guidance. After divesting six non-core businesses, Iress is now focused on its core software units, Wealth and Trading & Market Data, and plans to enhance profitability and growth through improved product, technology, and client engagement. The company targets a sustainable Cash EBITDA margin of approximately 25% by the end of FY26, reflecting a more efficient operating model. Iress also confirmed its FY25 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and is exploring strategic proposals, with a new CEO set to commence shortly.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IRE) stock is a Hold with a A$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IRESS Limited stock, see the AU:IRE Stock Forecast page.
More about IRESS Limited
Iress (ASX:IRE) is a technology company that provides software solutions to the financial services industry. Its offerings include software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, life & pensions, and data intelligence across regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK, and Europe.
YTD Price Performance: -3.46%
Average Trading Volume: 885,409
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$1.62B
