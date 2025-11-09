Iress Launches Efficiency Program and Confirms FY25 Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

IRESS Limited ( (AU:IRE) ) has shared an update.

Iress Limited has announced a business efficiency program aimed at increasing margins and confirmed its FY25 guidance. After divesting six non-core businesses, Iress is now focused on its core software units, Wealth and Trading & Market Data, and plans to enhance profitability and growth through improved product, technology, and client engagement. The company targets a sustainable Cash EBITDA margin of approximately 25% by the end of FY26, reflecting a more efficient operating model. Iress also confirmed its FY25 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and is exploring strategic proposals, with a new CEO set to commence shortly.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IRE) stock is a Hold with a A$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IRESS Limited stock, see the AU:IRE Stock Forecast page.

More about IRESS Limited

Iress (ASX:IRE) is a technology company that provides software solutions to the financial services industry. Its offerings include software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, life & pensions, and data intelligence across regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK, and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -3.46%

Average Trading Volume: 885,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.62B

Find detailed analytics on IRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue