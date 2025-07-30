Iren S.p.A. Reports Robust Growth in H1 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iren S.p.A. ( (IT:IRE) ) has shared an update.

Iren S.p.A. reported strong financial performance for the first half of 2025, with significant growth in key economic indicators. The company’s revenues increased by 29% to 3,486 million euros, driven by higher commodity prices and energy volumes, while net profit rose by 24% to 184 million euros. The acquisition of Egea Holding and strategic investments in infrastructure and sustainability initiatives have bolstered Iren’s market position, reflecting its successful execution of strategic choices and operational efficiencies. The company remains optimistic about its future performance, maintaining its guidance for the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:IRE) stock is a Hold with a EUR2.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iren S.p.A. stock, see the IT:IRE Stock Forecast page.

More about Iren S.p.A.

Iren S.p.A. operates in the utilities industry, primarily focusing on energy production and distribution, integrated water services, environmental services, and technological services. The company is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation, serving a growing customer base across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,505,955

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.36B

