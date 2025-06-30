IRC Limited Updates Nomination Committee Terms to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IRC ( (HK:1029) ) has shared an update.

IRC Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee to align with best practices in corporate governance. The updated terms emphasize the Committee’s role in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code and outline the composition, responsibilities, and procedures for the Committee, including the requirement for a majority of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity among its members.

More about IRC

YTD Price Performance: -27.91%

Average Trading Volume: 375,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$792.3M

