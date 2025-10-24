IRC Company Announces HK$325.9 Million Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IRC ( (HK:1029) ) just unveiled an update.

IRC Company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a proposed rights issue to raise approximately HK$325.9 million. The rights issue will offer one rights share for every two existing shares held, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial position. The proceeds will be used to support the company’s operations and strategic initiatives. The rights issue is non-fully underwritten, and arrangements have been made to place any unsubscribed shares to independent third parties.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1029) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IRC stock, see the HK:1029 Stock Forecast page.

More about IRC

Average Trading Volume: 439,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$792.3M

For detailed information about 1029 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

