iQIYI Announces Board Reshuffle with New Leadership

Iqiyi ( (IQ) ) has issued an update.

On August 1, 2025, iQIYI, Inc. announced significant changes to its board composition. Mr. Junjie He and Ms. Shanshan Cui resigned as directors and members of the compensation committee, while Mr. Haijian He and Mr. Zhanbing Xu were elected as new directors. Mr. Haijian He, who is also the CFO of Baidu, was appointed as the chairman of the board and the compensation committee. These changes are expected to bring new strategic insights and strengthen iQIYI’s leadership, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (IQ) stock is a Hold with a $2.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iqiyi stock, see the IQ Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IQ is a Neutral.

Iqiyi’s overall stock score is primarily driven by a positive earnings call highlighting revenue growth and strategic expansion. However, the financial performance reflects challenges in sustaining growth, with notable liabilities and potential future risks in cash generation. The stock’s high P/E ratio further suggests overvaluation concerns, while technical indicators show neutral momentum.

More about Iqiyi

iQIYI, Inc. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on online video streaming services. The company is known for its wide range of content offerings, including movies, television dramas, variety shows, and original programming, catering to a diverse audience in China.

Average Trading Volume: 20,264,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.77B

